Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.46 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in News by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

