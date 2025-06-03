Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.75 Million in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 99,026 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,736 shares in the company, valued at $563,980.80. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

