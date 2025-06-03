Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.81 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Carter’s Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

