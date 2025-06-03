Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.99 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,325 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.5%

ARCB stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

