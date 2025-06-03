Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.24 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.16% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

