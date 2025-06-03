Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $3.39 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Crocs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.