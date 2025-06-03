Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after acquiring an additional 428,506 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

