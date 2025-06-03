Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,227 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 276,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,649.25. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.