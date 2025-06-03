Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.20% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

