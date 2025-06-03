Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $38,136,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AN stock opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

