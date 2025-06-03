Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 259,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AES by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

