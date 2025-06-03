Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cable One by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cable One Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE CABO opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $289.61. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.62 and a 1 year high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

