Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,327.36. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

