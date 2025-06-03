Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

SLVM opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

