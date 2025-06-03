Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,347,000 after purchasing an additional 386,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,437,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 551.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.9%

ULH stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $621.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $382.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

