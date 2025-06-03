Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in World Kinect by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in World Kinect by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in World Kinect by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

WKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

