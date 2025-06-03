Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LADR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Trading Down 1.3%

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

