Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 13,399 Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.27% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

