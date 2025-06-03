Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 165,100 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Down 1.5%

WNC opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

