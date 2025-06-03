Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 239,597 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 239,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 431,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.