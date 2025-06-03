Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 90,001 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of EVERTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,561 shares of company stock worth $9,812,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

