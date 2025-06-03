Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 92,971 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1%

NCLH opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.