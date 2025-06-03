Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.65 Million Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,294 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ADT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Trading Up 2.8%

ADT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

