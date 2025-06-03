Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.49 Million Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.34. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

