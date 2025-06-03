Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $3.11 Million Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,567 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

