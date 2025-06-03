Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

