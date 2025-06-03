Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Everus Stock Performance
Shares of ECG stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everus
About Everus
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everus
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.