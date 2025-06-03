Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

