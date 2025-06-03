Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 153,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $96,689,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Report on M

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,031.97. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.