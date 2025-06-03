Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.35% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

