Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toast by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 225,215 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $83,684,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 129,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,865.16. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,292.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

