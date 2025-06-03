Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 165,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.6%

VLY stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

