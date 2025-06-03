Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,892,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 768,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 128,512 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,240,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,160 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

About Ur-Energy

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.