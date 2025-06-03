UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. UTime has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $622.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

