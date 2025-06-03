Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.20% of Valaris worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valaris by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,771,000 after acquiring an additional 821,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,949,000. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Valaris by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 665,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,747,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 344,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

VAL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.87 million. Valaris’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

