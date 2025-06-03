Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,712 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after buying an additional 16,189,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

