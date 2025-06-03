Waste Management Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms whose revenues come from refuse hauling, landfill operations, recycling programs and environmental services—sectors often characterized by steady cash flows and growing demand for sustainable waste solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,031,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,823. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.77. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $315.18. 1,520,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,903. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $316.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.40.

