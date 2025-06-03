Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Waystar news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,696,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,000. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $153,723,638.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,580,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,470,935.31. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655,997 shares of company stock valued at $324,170,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Waystar by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Waystar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Waystar stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 441.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

