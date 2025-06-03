Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 38,132 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,111,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 1,120,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,820,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,600,000 after purchasing an additional 707,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 613,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,316,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,358,000 after buying an additional 147,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after buying an additional 531,846 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

