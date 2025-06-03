Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,350 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

