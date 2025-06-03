Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 41,430 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 993,659 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

