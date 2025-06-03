Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 6.17% of Principal Value ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter.
Principal Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PY stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Principal Value ETF Company Profile
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Value ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.