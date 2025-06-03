Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 253,634 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,158,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

