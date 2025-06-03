Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,899,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,555,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

