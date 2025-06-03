Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $141.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

