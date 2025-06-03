Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

