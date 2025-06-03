Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,881. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

