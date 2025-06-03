Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.98%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

