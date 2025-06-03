Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in XPEL by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in XPEL by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in XPEL by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 242,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

