Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $139.78 and a 52-week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

