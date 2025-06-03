Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Robert Half by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 30,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.00%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

